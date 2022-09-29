Three juveniles held for murder in Delhi

The man was killed in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 29, 2022 23:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Three juveniles were apprehended after they murdered a 30-year-old man who thrashed them regularly and snatched their money, the police said on Thursday. The man was killed in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

The police received a PCR call on Wednesday night from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital regarding a man, Ajay, 30, who was admitted by his sister with stab injuries, a senior police officer said.

When police went to the hospital, they found the man unconscious with several stab wounds on his chest and other parts of the body, the officer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His sister accused her neighbour’s son, along with his two other friends (all minors), in the murder.

During the inquiry, the police revealed that Ajay would extort money from the boys for liquor and would often beat them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Raj Park Police Station against the three minors, all of whom have been apprehended, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
murder
Delhi
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app