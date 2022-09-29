Three juveniles held for murder in Delhi

:

Three juveniles were apprehended after they murdered a 30-year-old man who thrashed them regularly and snatched their money, the police said on Thursday. The man was killed in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

The police received a PCR call on Wednesday night from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital regarding a man, Ajay, 30, who was admitted by his sister with stab injuries, a senior police officer said.

When police went to the hospital, they found the man unconscious with several stab wounds on his chest and other parts of the body, the officer added.

His sister accused her neighbour’s son, along with his two other friends (all minors), in the murder.

During the inquiry, the police revealed that Ajay would extort money from the boys for liquor and would often beat them.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Raj Park Police Station against the three minors, all of whom have been apprehended, police said.