Three juveniles held for murder in Delhi; political row erupts over city’s crime rate

The Delhi police on Saturday apprehended three juveniles for killing a man and injuring another in two separate incidents of firing in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area.

The accused shot at a man in Kabir Nagar around 1 a.m. on Saturday, took away his scooter, and rode it to Jyoti Nagar, where they fired gunshots at a house, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Rakesh Paweriya said the three suspects are being interrogated.

The police first received information about the firing incident in Kabir Nagar, following which a team was sent to the spot, where it found three empty cartridges and a motorcycle abandoned by the roadside.

“Further inquiry revealed that the motorcycle belonged to the accused, who had left it there and fled with the scooter belonging to one of the victims,” said the officer.

The police subsequently received another PCR call at 1.26 a.m. from Jyoti Nagar informing them about shots being fired by three persons on a scooter.

Soon after, the police apprehended the three minors. A financial dispute is said to be the cause behind the two incidents.

War of words

Delhi Health Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the Lieutenant-Governor over the “deteriorating law and order situation in the city”.

Unlike other full-fledged States, in Delhi, the police come under the L-G’s ambit.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Bharadwaj said people in the city are “living in fear” and “gangs are openly extorting money and firing at business owners, making a mockery of law and order”.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that ‘personal enmity’ and not extortion has been found to be behind most of the crime incidents in the Capital over the last few months. He said the city dwellers appreciate “the almost 100% crime detection rate of Delhi Police, which arrested the accused involved in last night’s murder within few hours”.