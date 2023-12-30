Three juveniles held for killing cab driver in south Delhi

December 30, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Three juveniles have been apprehended for stabbing a cab driver to death over allegedly not letting their scooter overtake him in a traffic jam in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chaudhary said the knife with which the victim, Manoj Kumar, 34, was stabbed, and the scooter have been seized.

The incident took place on Thursday night while the victim was on his way to drop off six employees of a Gurugram-based BPO company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 8.40 p.m., the three accused on the scooter started honking at Kumar and demanded that he make way for them, but he was unable to move his vehicle due to the traffic snarl.

“A verbal spat then ensued between the two parties, during which one of the accused stabbed Kumar in the chest with a knife and fled the scene with the others,” the DCP said. Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, the police said, adding that his body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives have demanded stringent action against the accused and financial aid for the family, of which he was the sole breadwinner.

Family demands aid

Kumar’s father said his son had been looking after the family for the past four years. “My son never got into a fight with anyone. I demand strict action against the accused and financial help for his wife,” he added.

Rajkumar, the victim’s uncle, said the family got a call about the stabbing from one of Kumar’s passengers around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

“I was informed all three accused are juveniles. How did they get access to a knife?” he said, adding that his nephew got the job with the BPO company last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.