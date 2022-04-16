Three juveniles apprehended for murder

Three juveniles were apprehended for stabbing a 45-year-old man in northeast Delhi’s Subhash Vihar on Thursday, said the police.

According to a senior police officer on April 14 around 1:34 a.m., the police received a call regarding a person being stabbed by three persons. The person was then taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital near Dilshad Garden by locals. Tamkin, the deceased, later succumbed to his injuries, following which an FIR was registered.

On April 15 around 1:30 a.m., the three suspects were nabbed near Pathan Foods, Noor-E-Illahi, said the police.

The senior police officer said the deceased was known to the accused, all three of who are juveniles. Tamkin was an ice-cream vendor during the day and sold vegetables in the evening.

During investigation, the police revealed that the deceased, Tamkin, would taunt and threaten the accused, and a day prior to the incident, he slapped one of them, following which, a scuffle broke out between them.

The official added that after committing the crime, the three fled to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, but were caught as soon as they returned. The police has recovered two swords from the accused.