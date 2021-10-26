Delhi

Three inmates hurt in clash inside prison

Three inmates sustained injuries in a clash among prisoners inside the Tihar Central Jail, the police said on Monday, adding that a case has been registered.

According to the police, Pinku, 24, Sunil Sherawat, 32, and Sunny, 32, were injured after being attacked with sharp objects on Saturday. Sunil and Pinku were referred to Safdardanj Hospital, said the police.

A complaint from Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail Number-1 was received regarding the incident and a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hari Nagar police station, police added.

Sunil is among the four accused named in the FIR. The others are Rohit Kapoor, Rajesh and Sandeep Dalal were from cell number-2 ward-7 of Central Jail Number-1, the officer said.


