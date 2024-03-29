Three, including two women, arrested for ‘obscene’ Holi video

March 29, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

Days after a video of two women on a scooter smearing colour on each other on the eve of Holi went viral on social media, the Noida Police arrested three persons, including the two women, for obscenity and causing nuisance in a public place, said officials on Thursday.

“On March 26, a video was shot in which the accused were riding carelessly near Vedvan Park and committing obscene acts. The accused, Jamuna Prasad alias Piyush, who was driving the scooter carelessly, and the women riding behind him committing obscene acts, Vinita and Preeti, were arrested from near Vedvan Park here,” police said, adding that the man was a resident of Pitampura, while both women were from Greater Noida.

The video in question featured the two women, both riding pillion, facing each other and daubing powdered colour on each other’s faces while singing Bollywood songs, aboard a scooter driven by Mr. Prasad. None of the three accused could be seen wearing helmets.

After the video went viral, many slammed the three persons for “vulgarity”, and subsequently, the Noida Traffic Police issued penalties totalling ₹80,500 on the owner of the scooter for flouting road safety norms.

An FIR was also filed against the trio at the Noida Sector 113 police station under sections 279 (negligent driving endangering human life), 290 (public nuisance), 294 (obscenity in public place), 336 and 337 (both related to act endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said, adding that the scooter was registered in the name of Vinita.

