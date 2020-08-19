Three including a woman held for duping people online

Accused befriended victims on Facebook

Three people, including a woman, was arrested for allegedly duping people whom they befriended on Facebook, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Satender Kumar (23), Jitender (28) and Neelam Rana (22), they said. Mr. Satendra and Mr. Jitendra are close friends and are mechanical engineers by profession. They met Ms. Neelam while preparing for SSC exam in Laxmi Nagar here. Later, Ms. Neelam and Mr. Jitendra entered a live-in relationship and started residing in Bareily, the police said.

The matter was reported to the police after a doctor at a government hospital here alleged that he was duped by a woman whom he had met on Facebook in July this year. She had sent him a friend request and eventually they started chatting. The complainant said that after gaining his trust, she asked for money for her studies. She also told him that her ailing father had passed away recently and that she was yet to receive the insurance amount. She had promised him to return the money after receiving the insurance money.

The complainant transferred around ₹1.09 lakh through Paytm and Google Pay. After receiving the money, however, she stopped chatting with him.

During interrogation, the police found that Ms. Neelam used to contact doctors through Facebook and would start chatting. After gaining their trust, she would ask for money from the targets and would ask them to transfer the amount in a Paytm account, which was created using fake ID, said Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

The police claimed to have seized five mobile phones used for operating the Paytm account, fake profile and two Paytm cards from the accused.