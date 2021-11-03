Three hunted down for shootout at Najafgarh

New Delhi

03 November 2021 00:12 IST

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested three persons, including a member of the infamous Nandu gang, for allegedly opening fire at a sweet shop in Najafgarh and attempting to murder its owner.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Gehlot, a Nandu gang member, Arjun Majboori and Shyam Sunder. According to police, they received information on October 31 at around 6:15 p.m. that two armed persons had opened fire at Ashok Mittal’s shop, Mittal Sweets, at Prem Nagar in Najafgarh.

On reaching the spot, Mittal told the police that two persons hiding their faces in scarves tried killing Mittal with four rounds. Two misfired rounds and two empty rounds were found at the spot, DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

Advertising

Advertising

After the routes of the two shooters were analysed, it was found that the Jhajjar Police had already arrested the duo on November 1 after a person from a gurukul informed the police about them taking shelter there.

Upon interrogation, both the accused said they executed the plan on the instructions of Gehlot whose main motive was to create panic in the area so that he could get his desired ransom from the local shopkeepers during the ongoing festival season. Thereafter, a massive manhunt to arrest Gehlot was launched and he was eventually nabbed on the intervening night of November 1 and 2, the police said.