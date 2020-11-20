Three held in Gurugram woman murder case

GURUGRAM

20 November 2020 00:04 IST

Accused remanded in police custody

Three persons have been arrested by the Gurugram police in connection with the murder of a woman employee of a multinational company earlier this month. The accused are involved in around 100 robberies, thefts and snatching, besides another murder in Gandhi Nagar here, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, Irshad, Hari Om and Jitender, were arrested in Bhondsi village on Wednesday. The police claim to have seized the car used in commission of the murder of the woman and other crimes. The car belonged to Irshad, a resident of Nuh. Hari Om is from Madhya Pradesh while Jitender is from Sector-10, Gurugram.

Signalled to stop

During interrogation, the three told the police that they were roaming on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 65 on November 3 night looking for a potential target when they spotted the woman, Pooja Sharma, 26, and her friend, Sagar Manchanda, 30, in a car and signalled them to stop to rob them.

The accused asked them to roll down the window, and opened fire when the duo did not heed. Manchanda ducked and escaped unhurt, but a bullet hit Pooja in the head. She died at a hospital two days later during treatment.

The accused fled the spot but returned a little later to check on the victims.

On November 14, the trio shot dead another man, Gaurav, 22, over personal enmity. “The three confessed to their involvement in around 100 incidents of snatching, robbery and theft of mobile phones across the district. They were produced before the court and remanded in four-day police custody. The trio will be interrogated to ascertain the details of their accomplices and the arms and the vehicles used in commission of crime,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan.