Three held for trying to uproot ATM in Delhi
The accused were inspired by a YouTube video: police
Three persons, including a minor, have been held for trying to uproot a private bank’s ATM in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi. They made the attempt after learning a few tricks from a YouTube video, the police said.
DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the two accused have been identified as Kundan Kumar and Pappu, both 22, hailing from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.
The police said they received an information from a private bank around 2 a.m. on March 2 that a few people had entered an ATM booth at Rajdhani Park, and that their activities were found to be suspicious. The police reached the spot and nabbed the three.
All the three suspects are roommates and were residing as tenants in Prem Nagar. They further disclosed that they had planned to uproot the ATM after getting inspired by a YouTube video, the DCP said.
