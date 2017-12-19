Three held for supplying fake currency notes

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly supplying Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) with a face value of ₹2,000 each in the Capital, the police said on Monday. Fake notes with a face value of ₹5.5 lakh have also been seized.

Zulfikar Alam (45), Deepak Kumar Mandal (36) and Uttam Mandal (40) were arrested near New Delhi railway station on Sunday following a tip-off, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P. S. Kushwah. Zulfikar is a resident of Bihar, while the others belong to West Bengal.

Under surveillance

“The syndicate was under surveillance. We received a tip-off regarding the arrival of a key gang member near the Railway quarters. Zulfikar arrived first and waited for Uttam, who came half an hour later, and they exchanged a bag,” said Mr. Kushwah, adding that 150 FICNs were recovered from Zulfikar and 50 from Uttam.

Uttam allegedly told the police that he worked as courier of FICNs for Deepak, who had accompanied him to Delhi from Malda. Deepak was arrested from Ramlila Maidan, the police said, adding that 75 FICNs were recovered from him.

Bangladesh link

Mr. Kushwah said Zulfikar, who has been in the business of supplying fake notes for the past five years, earlier procured fake currency notes from the Bangladesh border and later came in contact with Deepak, who promised him a regular supply of FICNs. The police added that Deepak has other buyers in the Capital too.

“Fake currency is being pumped into India through the bordering States. Deepak told the police that he procured FICNs from Bangladesh-based Musharraf, who delivers the consignment at the border by throwing a parcel over the fence,” said the officer.

The police said Deepak bought the FICNs for ₹300 per ₹1,000 from the Bangladesh border and sold it for ₹450. Zulfikar sold them for ₹500 per ₹1,000.