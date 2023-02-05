Three held for stealing mobile phones bound for Dubai, selling them

February 05, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested three men for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a consignment headed to the IGI Airport cargo area and selling them.

An officer said 12 phones stolen from a warehouse in south Delhi’s Rangpuri have been recovered.

Last month, several e-FIRs were filed at the IGI police station by a man, alleging that 17 mobile phones had gone missing from a consignment bound for Dubai.

After the stolen phones were tracked, the police zeroed in on Sher Singh in Bareilly and arrested him for selling the phones. He told the police he had bought 17 phones at cheap prices from Arun and Pawan, who in turn had bought them from Satender and Manish, two drivers of a cargo company. The police nabbed Satender and Manish based on Sher Singh’s inputs and are searching for Arun and Pawan.