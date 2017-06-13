Three held for stealing goods worth ₹80 lakh from godown

The Delhi Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing goods worth ₹80 lakh from a godown in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur. The accused were arrested from their residence in Bihar.

The police became aware of the incident when victim Nitin Kumar, a resident of Faridabad’s Green Field Colony, told them that 250 cartons containing garments that were to be exported to different States had been stolen from his godown in Vishwakarma Colony.

CCTV footage

Upon analysing CCTV footage from near the godown, the police obtained the registration number of the vehicle used by the accused.

“We found the vehicle belonged to a person in Bihar. On Friday, the three were arrested from Motihari in Bihar and the goods were recovered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Romil Baaniya.

The accused — who have been identified as Upender Yadav (22), Sandeep Saha (26), and Anil Saha (22) — told the police that the plan was hatched by Upender in Bihar and the other two were roped in.

“They met in Faridabad on May 25 and conducted a recce before committing the burglary,” said the officer. The police said Upender already had a criminal case against him and all the three are labourers.

Carjackers held

In another arrest, the Delhi Police nabbed three gangsters-cum-robbers and carjackers and recovered three firearms, along with live cartridges and two robbed motorcycles.

The accused — identified as Ankit Jangra (25), Yogesh Sharma (22) and Servin Kumar (24) — were arrested after the police recieved a tip-off on their movement.