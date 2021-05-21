Three held for slaughtering cows in Ranhola

NEW DELHI

21 May 2021 23:21 IST

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering cows in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola, the police said on Friday.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Shanu (23) from Sambhal, Tanjeem (23), and Mohseen (30) — both from Shamli.

Two FIRs were lodged when remains of the cattle were found in Ranhola.

Advertising

Advertising

Shanu resides in Uttam Nagar in Delhi and has one previous criminal involvement while Tanjeem and Mohseen live in Nangli dairy. “A vehicle and some knives have been recovered,” Mr. Singh said. The gang has eight members in total and teams are looking for the remaining five.

Sources said a few gangs in, and outside Delhi are active in slaughtering cows.

“They work in a chain. There are people who identify the cattle and then they are brought to a vacant place where they are slaughtered and thereafter, cattle are transported to areas where they are consumed,” said an officer said, adding that gangs are active from Mewat to Meerut.