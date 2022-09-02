Three held for shooting at schoolgirl in south Delhi

Accused held grudge against victim for not talking to him, say police

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
September 02, 2022 01:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistics about crime against women in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons were arrested by the police for allegedly shooting at a 16-year-old girl while she was returning home from school in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, officers said on Thursday.

On August 25, at 3:47 p.m. the police received information about a gunshot injury to a minor girl. A police team was rushed to the spot and a girl was found with a gunshot injury on her shoulder. She was rushed to Batra Hospital. A case of attempt to murder was lodged and a probe was initiated at the Tigri police station.

During the probe, police analysed the CCTV footage, which showed three persons chasing the girl while she was going home from her school. “When she reached B Block, a boy fired at her, following which the trio fled,” a senior police officer said. Later through technical surveillance, the three persons were found approaching Muzaffarnagar in U.P. but they managed to flee before the police could nab them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, a police team got a tip-off about the accused coming to Delhi. Through CCTV cameras, police managed to identify one of the accused, Bobby, who was arrested after a raid in Sangam Vihar's K Block on August 26. Co-accused Pawan alias Sumit was also arrested from Sangam Vihar based on the information shared by Bobby. The third accused Amanat Ali was also arrested subsequently.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the course of interrogation, Ali disclosed that the victim was in contact with him through social media and stopped talking to him some time ago, due to which he was unhappy and planned to kill the girl. “He hatched a plan in connivance with the co-accused and, on the day of the incident, they chased the girl while she was returning from school and shot at her,” DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
crime, law and justice
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app