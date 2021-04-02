Three held for shooting at man in Delhi

NEW DELHI

02 April 2021 00:16 IST

Two persons shot at a man in north-east Delhi’s Seelampur area. Both sides have criminal record, the police said on Thursday. The accused, along with another man, have been held.

The police said that the incident was reported on Wednesday night. The police control room received a call regarding an incident of firing reported at Seelampur. Shawez and Sahil had fired at one Kallu after which the victim was rushed to a hospital, the police were told.

During investigation, Shawez, Sahil and Aman were apprehended. One countrymade pistol and one semi-automatic pistol have been recovered from their possession, the police said.

During interrogation, it was found that Shawez and Kallu had an old dispute. The police said that Shawez was previously involved in a case of attempt to murder.