Three held for selling used surgical gloves

27 May 2021 23:41 IST

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly selling used surgical gloves after washing them at their godowns, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said the accused identified as Manish Kumar (30), Arun Shriniwasan (37) and Dinesh Kumar (28). They wanted to make money, taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation.

On Tuesday, the police received information that used gloves are being repacked after washing at two buildings in Dabri and Bindapur following which a raid was conducted. The police claimns to seize 848 kg used surgical gloves from the godowns. A case was then registered, and the accused were held.

During interrogation, the police said it was revealed that these gloves were procured from scrap markets and hospitals through a dealer based in Tikri. A manhunt is on for the dealer. After procurement, the accused segregate these gloves, wash them and then sell them at cheaper rates after repacking them. These gloves were mostly sold to labourers in factories, salons and hotels, the police added.

The accused have been released on bail.