Three held for running fake Patanjali sites, duping people

Three persons, including a website developer, were arrested from Bihar for creating fake websites and duping people on the pretext of providing Ayurvedic treatment at Patanjali Yog Gram in Haridwar, Delhi police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Harendra Kumar (25), Ramesh Patel (31) and Ashish Kumar (22). An officer said twenty fake websites named ‘Patanjali Yog Gram’ and other treatment centres have been identified and their details have been shared with National Internet Exchange of India for blocking.

A victim of the scam told police he had come across one of the websites and was directed to a doctor allegedly from Patanjali, who asked him to pay ₹10,000 for registration. An officer said the victim ended up paying ₹2,40,500.

The police said the victims realised they were duped after they visited Haridwar for treatment.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused, who operated from different areas of India, revealed that the fake websites were created so that people looking for treatment at Patanjali Yog Gram will click on them.

Harendra Kumar told the police that he created fake websites with ‘Ayurved’ and ‘treatment’ as keywords, which popped up in the search results of the victims who searched ‘Patanjali treatment’ on the internet. He also revealed that he kept changing phone numbers on the websites as these would be marked as spam on Truecaller after calls were made to them.