Three held for robbing medical store owner of over ₹1 lakh using toy gun

NEW DELHI

16 July 2021 04:24 IST

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing the owner of a medical store and his brother-in-law of ₹1.5 lakh and two gold chains in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, the police said on Thursday.

The accused — Vasu (22), Md. Sameer (21) and Ritik Arora (21) — threatened them with a toy pistol, they said, adding that two gold chains and ₹40,200 have been recovered from them.

Inspired by crime series

The accused told the police that they were inspired by several episodes of crime serials.

Arora, the main accused, used to live with his partner in a rented flat. To meet their needs, he formed a group and was also took drugs and consumed liquor to gain confidence to commit the crime, a senior officer said.

The police said the incident took place on the intervening night of July 7-8 when Nandan Kumar, owner of the medical store at IGNOU Road, was going home with his brother-in-law on their motorcycle.

When they reached Sainik Farm area, three men on a motorcycle overtook them and robbed them at gunpoint. They also took the duo’s mobile phones.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur: “Our team identified the motorcycle used by the accused. During probe, traps were laid, and the accused were held from Dakshinpuri and Freedom Fighter.”

During interrogation, the accused said they did recee — chased the victim or two nights before committing the crime.