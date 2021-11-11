DelhiNew Delhi 11 November 2021 01:02 IST
Three held for procuring drugs through darknet
Staff ReporterNew Delhi
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested three men for allegedly procuring marijuana from Canada through darknet. A total of 1,873 gram of drugs, worth ₹35 lakh, was seized from them.
The accused have been identified as Karan Sajnani, 24, Sanjeev Midha, 39, and Priyansh, 22, the police said.
A raid was conducted at a flat in Shalimar Bagh after the police received a tip-off that the accused were purchasing marijuana, JCP (Crime) Alok Kumar said.
