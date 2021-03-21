Three held for molesting woman, robbing driver

NEW DELHI

The accused are residents of Aya Nagar

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman and later robbing a truck driver, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused — Yogesh, Naveen Lohmod and Baljeet — are all residents of Aya Nagar.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a PCR call was received from a woman stating that she was molested by three to four men in their car, and they tried to rape her, an officer said. She told the police that the three persons committed the crime when she tried to intervene in a fight they were having with her brother. A case was then registered.

The police said another PCR call was received stating that three persons in a car had beaten the caller and robbed him of ₹30,000 in Aya Nagar. A truck driver, Shahjad, told the police that he was unloading bricks when the accused came to the spot, started abusing him, and then robbed him.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the same accused were involved in both incidents. They were nabbed following a tip-off, the police added.