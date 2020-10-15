Three held for hiring proxy for DSSSB exam

New Delhi

15 October 2020 00:47 IST

Three women who had “passed” an online test of the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) in 2018 for the post of primary teacher allegedly by hiring a proxy candidate to take the exam have been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The impersonator who allegedly sat for the examination is absconding.

The selection of the three women has been cancelled and they have been debarred from all future DSSSB exams.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused allegedly gave ₹5 lakh each to the impersonator.

The deal was fixed at ₹5 lakh per candidate. They paid ₹2 lakh as advance for appearing in the exam as their proxy and were supposed to pay the remaining amount after selection, the arrested women told the police during interrogation. They also disclosed the name of the impersonator and shared her photograph with the investigators.

The exams for the post of assistant teacher (primary) was held between October and November 2018 in which a total of 71,912 candidates appeared, a police officer said. At the centre, candidates had to submit the second page of their admit card which had their recent postcard size photograph for identification. The DSSSB discovered that the admit cards of four selected women candidates had the photograph of the same candidate. It was evident that the same person had appeared for all four candidates.

Anil Kumar Singh, the controller of the examination, reported the matter to the police and the first arrest was made in December 2018 and efforts were under way to arrest the others.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said none of the other three accused were available at the addresses provided by them in their application forms to DSSSB.

Two of the arrested women told the police that they had met a girl near their coaching centre in Punjabi Bagh in 2018. She offered to arrange a proxy candidate for them if they paid her, Mr. Singh said. The third woman said that she too had met a girl while she was taking coaching classes and she was offered the same deal, he said.