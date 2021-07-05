Three held for extorting money by posing as civic body officials

NEW DELHI

05 July 2021 03:19 IST

Accused used to target shopkeepers in east Delhi, say police

Three men were arrested for allegedly impersonating civic body officials and extorting money from shopkeepers in east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Omparkash (55) from Seelampur, Vikas Panchal from Ram Nagar Extension and Sandeep Garg, a resident of Shahdara, they said.

Former employees

They all previously worked in civic bodies and BSES on a contract basis, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

On Saturday, complainant Satender Sharma, a resident of Shahdara, reported that three persons, impersonating as civic body officials, came to his shop in east Nathu colony, Mandoli Road and asked him to show trade license, a senior officer said.

‘Accused took ₹3,000’

Thereafter, they threatened him for action against the shop and asked him to pay ₹3,000 for the settlement. The complainant then paid the amount.

“Sharma got suspicious and asked for their identity cards following which some heated arguments ensued between them. The accused then fled the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said.

Modus operandi

During interrogation, Omparkash disclosed that he along with his accomplices Panchal and Garg, used to impersonate as civic body officials and check the trade and other licenses of the shops and extort money from them by threatening the shopkeepers regarding cancellation of license etc., the DCP said.

Later, raids were conducted and, on his instance, his accomplices were arrested, the police said.