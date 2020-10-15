Three held for duping people over govt. jobs

The accused created fake website of Central Public Works Department

Three men have been arrested for allegedly creating a fake website of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing them government jobs, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Amit Kumar (27), Ramdayal Lal (27) and Gurdeep (28) created a website similar to the official website of the CPWD and to make it look authentic, they copied contents from the original website www.cpwd.gov.in. They conducted fake exam and also offered appointment to victims, they said.

The police said that Amit Kumar, a BTech drop-out from an engineering college in Dehradun is the kingpin of the gang. After quitting his job as a toll clerk on a highway, he duped unemployed youth on the pretext of job offers.

So far, more than 50 unemployed youth have been cheated for around ₹10-₹12 lakh by the accused. With the cheated money, Amit has purchased a plot in Lucknow and a car, the police said.

A probe was initiated in the matter after complaints were received at South Avenue police station by a senior CPWD official of Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

During investigation, mobile number from which the fake website was created was ascertained by technical and cyber analysis following which one of the accused -- Ram Dayal was identified, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said “On Monday, our team received information that the creators of the fake website involved in duping youngsters on the pretext of providing jobs would be coming to Mahipalpur. A trap was laid and all the three accused were arrested.”

One laptop, five smartphones, including one iPhone and fake ID and visiting cards of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) were recovered from them, the police said.

It was revealed that Amit Kumar introduced himself as an engineer in CPWD (NHAI). To prove his antecedents, he even got himself a fake ID card of NHAI to impress people. Unemployed youth in his acquaintance group were also impressed and asked him to get them a government job as well, the officer said.

In 2018, he quit his toll clerk job and got a fake website www.cpwd.co.in created from a web designer in Lucknow and started duping unemployed youth. But the fake website did not last long and was shut down due to some reason, Amit said.

Thereafter, he came in contact with Ram Dayal and Gurdeep through another website. The duo had been running web-designing and website creation work in Rajasthan. Amit introduced himself as project manager in CPWD of Kerala and asked them to create CPWD website, he added.

The duo suspected Amit and confronted him but he managed to lure them by assuring big returns and also to include them in his plans. They, then created a fake website www.cpwdgov.in and started cheating the youth, the DCP said.