Three held for duping people by promising jobs via portal

Three laptops, tablets, mobile phones, cheque books and debit card recovered

Three men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs by posing as executives of online job portal, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Sharma (41), Sonu Jaiswal (28) and Harish Kumar Gupta (31), all residents of Shakarpur. Three laptops, tablets, mobile phones, cheque books, debit cards, pen drive etc. were recovered from their office, police said

Police said that one Sunny Sharma lodged a case at Govindpuri police station where he alleged that in June, he registered on an online job portal. On June 15, he received a call regarding the job as a ground staff in a airline. The alleged person asked him to send his documents and ₹3,000 for registration, a senior police officer said.

The complainant transferred the money and sent his documents. Later, he transferred ₹45,000 in four different transactions, police said. But when no job letter or intimation arrived, he sought refund. However, the accused convinced him that the money will be refunded as they are the sister concern of the job providing firm, the police said.

During prove, police found that the account was registered in the name of Gaurav and not the airline as stated in the emails. “The statement of the account shows that in June, 2020, ₹2 lakh was deposited in it. It was found that there were five complaints — two from Maharastra and three from Telangana — against the bank accounts of Gaurav. On Wednesday, Gaurav was arrested from his house in Shakarpur,” DCP (South East) R.P. Meena said.

During interrogation, he said that he had given his bank account in lieu of commission to one Rahul and Jaiswal. Later, Jaiswal was arrested from a call centre at Pandav Nagar along with Gupta, the DCP said.

The accused initially used to call the job seekers for providing the jobs in different departments with high salary and asked them small amount of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for registration, the officer said. After taking the money, the accused demanded security fees, interview fees and other charges from the victim in order to land the job, the DCP said.

The money was moved through a web of bank accounts opened online, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest co-accused Rahul.