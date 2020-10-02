Three held for duping man on pretext of securing debit card

Three men were arrested for allegedly duping a person on the pretext of securing his debit card in north Delhi’s Tri Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

The accused — Deepu Kumar Jha (26), Nirmal Raj (26) and Sunil (22) — are all residents of Mohan Garden, they said.

Victim told to download app

The incident happened when Ankur from Tri Nagar, who runs a travel agency, got a call from a man. Ankur told the police that the accused told him that he can secure his debit card and asked him to download an application — team viewer—, a senior officer said.

The accused then asked Ankur for his team viewer ID and his debit card number. Next, the victim gets a message that ₹4,656 was debited from his account. A case was registered at Keshav Puram police. “During probe, the details of the alleged bank account were analysed. The account was found registered in the name of Narayan. It was also revealed that one transaction was done from complainant’s bank account to the alleged bank account,” said DCP (North-West) Vijayanta Arya. On the basis of the call detail records and location of the mobile number, a raid was conducted at Uttam Nagar and three persons were arrested in connection with the case, the officer added.