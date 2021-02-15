Delhi

Three held for duping CM’s daughter

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI 15 February 2021 00:39 IST
Updated: 15 February 2021 00:39 IST

Three persons were arrested for allegedly duping Chief Minister’s daughter on an e-commerce website, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The accused were arrested from three different locations of NCR. The kingpin was arrested from Mewat in Haryana. Two separate bank accounts were used in the fraud case.

Last week, the victim, Harshita Kejriwal, was duped of ₹34,000 while trying to sell a second-hand sofa set on the website.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Delhi
New Delhi
Read more...