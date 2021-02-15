Delhi

Three held for duping CM’s daughter

Three persons were arrested for allegedly duping Chief Minister’s daughter on an e-commerce website, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The accused were arrested from three different locations of NCR. The kingpin was arrested from Mewat in Haryana. Two separate bank accounts were used in the fraud case.

Last week, the victim, Harshita Kejriwal, was duped of ₹34,000 while trying to sell a second-hand sofa set on the website.

