Three held for duping Bihar man of ₹14 lakh

December 31, 2022 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The police said the accused allegedly cheated loan seekers by offering them money at low interest rates against newly purchased insurance policies

The Hindu Bureau

A gang operating under the guise of an insurance company from a Noida-based call centre was busted for allegedly cheating loan seekers by offering them money at low interest rates against newly purchased insurance policies, Delhi Police said on Friday.

An officer said the accused were identified as Mohit Sharma, 31, Prem Singh, 33, and Mohammad Faisal, 37.

The police had received a complaint from a resident of Bihar, who alleged that he was duped of ₹14 lakh by the accused, who had promised him a loan of ₹50 lakh but did not disburse it.

A team followed the money trail and soon tracked the accused using technical surveillance.

