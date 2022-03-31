Delhi

Three held for death of sewage workers at DJB plant

Staff Reporter New Delhi March 31, 2022 22:23 IST
Updated: April 01, 2022 01:38 IST

The Delhi police on Thursday arrested three persons, including the plant in-charge, a day after two labourers died after falling in a pit at Delhi Jal Board’s sewage treatment plant in east Delhi’s Kondli.

The accused have been identified as K.P. Tewari, the plant in-charge, Raj Kumar, the supervisor, and Mohd. Haroon, the shift in-charge.

Advertising
Advertising

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and Section 9 of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act has been lodged at the New Ashok Nagar police station.

The police received a call on Wednesday around 5 p.m. regarding two persons working at a DJB plant in Kondli having fallen in a pit, following which, a team rushed to the spot. After a 2-hour-long rescue operation, the two workers were brought out of the pit with the help of Delhi Fire Service personnel. They were later declared dead at a hospital, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh, 25, and Yashdev, 35 — both residents of U.P. The two were called in the afternoon to carry out repair work but eventually fell into the pit.

Related Topics
safety of citizens
Delhi
human rights
police
law enforcement
crime, law and justice
Read more...