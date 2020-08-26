Three held for damaging luxury car

New Delhi

26 August 2020 23:29 IST

Violence ensued after victim refused to pay extortion amount

Delhi Police has arrested a person and his accomplices for allegedly damaging the luxury car of a man who refused to pay extortion amount, in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Anmol Magoo, is a resident of Kirti Nagar, they added.

Information about damage to a car was received at Kirti Nagar police station around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday. During inquiry, it was found that the accused came in a white car and one of them allegedly damaged it with a rod, a senior police officer said.

“During investigation, it was uncovered that Anmol, who is involved in the property business, demanded ₹25,000 from Prandeep Singh, a resident of Ramesh Nagar. Prandeep is a friend of one of the distant relatives of Anmol,” DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said.

When Prandeep refused to give money, Anmol got infuriated and threatened him of dire consequences.

Soon after this, Anmol along with his friends Mohit and Ghanshyam, reached the Prandeep’s residence where his wife and children were alone. After threatening the security staff, Anmol damaged Prandeep’s car with a rod. Anmol was allegedly intoxicated at the time, the police said.