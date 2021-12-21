Delhi

Three held for child trafficking

A couple and the owner of a placement agency were arrested for allegedly trafficking children after kidnapping them, the police said on Monday.

A Delhi Police Crime Branch team has rescued a 16-year-old girl, an officer said. The police found out that the owner of the placement agency, Abdul Haldar, who has a separate case lodged in West Bengal against him, was currently in Delhi and launched a manhunt to arrest him.

The accused couple have been identified as Jakir Moral, 27, and Parveena Moral, 26. DCP (Crime) Monica Bhardwaj said the couple was running the placement agency by the name of Jan Sewa Placement Agency in Molar Band at Badarpur Extension.


