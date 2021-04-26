Three held for black marketing Remdesivir

NEW DELHI

26 April 2021 00:46 IST

Three people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections, the police said.

The accused — Alok Tyagi from Hapur, Abhishek, a resident of Gaziabad and Somel Gupta from Noida — were arrested during a raid in Laxmi Nagar on Sunday. The accused used to sell Remdesivir injection at ₹40,000. During the raid, the police seized three Remdesivir injections, ₹1,20,000 cash, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders, said DCP (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

