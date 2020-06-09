Three held for attacking, robbing pilot at gunpoint

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a pilot at gunpoint near the Indian Institute of Technology in the early hours of June 3, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said that the accused have been identified as Rahul (24), P. Silva (22) and Aashish (24), residents of Madangir, who are part of the Thak-Thak gang.

Around 1a.m. on June 3, the pilot with a private airlines was on his way to the airport from his residence in Faridabad when the accused stopped his company cab, broke the windows, robbed him of his wallet containing ₹10,000 at gunpoint and left him with an injury on his thigh.

The DCP said that the accused were identified and held with the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

“During interrogation, Rahul disclosed that he formed his own Thak-Thak gang and started committing theft after breaking window pane of cars parked outside shopping malls and isolated stretches. On the day of the incident, they gathered in Madangir and hatched a conspiracy to rob someone. While they were roaming on the street looking for a potential target, they targeted the pilot and robbed him of his valuables,” the DCP said.