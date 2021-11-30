Three held for aiding students crack exams by unfair means

New Delhi

Accused hacked into the exam server, got desired score for candidates

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly helping students crack exams of various certification courses through fraudulent means. The accused, a part of an organised module, used to hack into the exam site and get the desired score for the candidates.

DCP (Cyber Cell), K.P.S. Malhotra, said the accused have been identified as Deep Shah, 19, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, his father Rajesh Shah, 45, and Akhlakh Allam, 29, who hailed from Delhi. The father-son duo was running a coaching institute in Ahmedabad.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that several services were available on the dark web in which some hackers claim to hack the examinee’s device to get the desired score. They charge hefty amounts from the aspirants, the DCP said.

A decoy candidate was arranged who generated the requirement for an examination. The hacker was contacted and the money was transferred to the account. The hacker asked the decoy candidate to download a software through which he gained control of the candidate’s laptop and gave the exam on October 25, police said, adding that the candidate secured a score of 736 in the exam, he said.

Subsequently, after analysis of the bank account and phone number of the accused persons, police managed to arrest Deep on November 24. His father and Allam was arrested thereafter. Allam used to hack the exam servers and had attempted various certification exams, the DCP said, adding that they had helped more than 200 aspirants in attempting online examinations.