Three held for abduction, murder over ₹4,000

NEW DELHI

26 September 2020 23:25 IST

The victim was reported missing on Sept. 2; body found in a canal in Sonipat

A 35-year-old man who was reported missing was found murdered in a canal in Sonipat, the police said on Saturday, adding that he was killed over non-payment of ₹4,000. Three persons have been arrested, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said that the victim has been identified as Irshad, a resident of Outer Delhi’s Bawana who was reported missing on September 2. The accused have been identified as Bhanu alias Vakil Kumar (31) and his accomplices Pintu Kumar (27) and Anil (26).

The police said the matter came to light on September 11 after a complaint was received from the victim’s wife at Narela industrial area police station stating that her husband had been missing since September 2 and he was last seen with Bhanu, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. The case, parallel to the district probe, was also being investigated by a team of anti-human trafficking of Crime Branch.

Meat supplier

“After technical surveillance and local enquiry, our team apprehended Bhanu and his two accomplices on September 25 after a tip-off,” Ms. Bhardwaj said.

During interrogation, Bhanu, who is a supplier of raw meat, allegedly confessed that he had been constantly reminding Irshad to pay the outstanding amount on account of supply of raw meat that Irshad had bought from him for his meat shop, but Irshad did not pay.

To teach Irshad a lesson, Bhanu, on September 2 morning, took Irshad to his poultry farm in Narela where the two accomplices were also present.

“Bhanu started beating Irshad with sticks. The three accused left him and went away,” the DCP said, adding that Irshad succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to the police, Bhanu returned to the spot at night and with the help of Pintu and Anil, shifted the body in his car and dumped it in a canal near Halalpur village.