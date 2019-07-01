Three held, 10 snatching cases solved

With the arrest of three men, 10 snatching cases have been solved, the police said on Sunday.

They claimed to have seized eight stolen gold chains, ₹20,000 cash, a car and a motorcycle used in the commission of the crimes.

The accused — Pankaj alias Pinku, Vinod and Mathna alias Nagar — are drug addicts. They would indulge in such crimes to arrange money for drugs, cars and bikes, the police said.

The trio would drive during the day to recce the areas where women usually strolled alone. Later, two of them on a motorcycle would engage a woman in conversation and snatch her gold chain.

The accused were active in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, the police said.

They claimed to have solved six cases of Surajkund police station, two of Sector 31 police station and one each of Sarai Khawaja police station and Old Faridabad police station.