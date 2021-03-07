Three foreign nationals held for dacoity in Ghaziabad

NEW DELHI

07 March 2021 00:44 IST

With these arrests, police claim to have solved 18 burglary cases in Delhi-NCR

Three foreign nationals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a dacoity case, the police said on Saturday.

ACP (Crime) Shibesh Singh said the accused —Mohammad Khairul alias Arman (46), Mohammad Sadiq Seikh (29) and Montu Mulla (30), all from Bangladesh, have been arrested for a dacoity case in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar. With these arrests, 18 burglary cases committed in Delhi and NCR have been worked out.

The police said that on February 28 at 3.30 a.m., four persons entered a house in Kavi Nagar and looted valuables at gunpoint. They also gave death threats to the family. When police analysed several incidents of burglary reported in Delhi with the same modus operandi, they found that Bangladeshi criminals were involved in those incidents.

During investigation, it was found that a gang led by Khairul was active in India. They were subsequently arrested on Friday afternoon.

Khairul is the gang leader and in 2012, he met with one of his associates, Rajeev Srivastava in Tihar Jail, who usually helps him in getting a rented house and car.

The gang targetted houses in posh colonies and would return to Bangladesh are committing the crime.