Three foetuses found in dump in Ghazipur

NEW DELHI

04 December 2021 00:37 IST

Three foetuses were found in a garbage dump in east Delhi’s Ghazipur. The police have registered a case and begun probe.

The police said that a PCR call was received at 8.40 a.m. regarding foetuses being found in a garbage dump at Sabzi Mandi. When officers reached, they found pre-mature babies of similar size with umbilical cord and placenta intact.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up. “CCTV footage was checked and with the help of human intelligence, parents were identified and found. From initial inquiry, it has been revealed that the woman was pregnant for more than six months and was taking treatment from a hospital. Further inquiry is on,” a senior police officer said.

