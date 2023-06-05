Three fire incidents in a day in Delhi; 100 children, teachers have a narrow escape

June 05, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

Three fire incidents were reported in the city on Saturday, including one at Jagatpuri, where around 100 girls and several teachers had a narrow escape. No casualty was reported in any incident.

“Around 100 girls and teachers were studying on the first floor of a five-storeyed madrassa-cum-hostel building when a fire broke out on the ground floor,” a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

He added that 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, they had difficulty reaching the spot as the lane leading up to the madrassa was narrow.

“The students and the teachers made their way into an adjacent building through the terrace. Meanwhile, the fire spread around 70 sq. mt., was extinguished using 10 hoses that were extended up to the building. Two firemen sustained injuries in the incident,” the official added.

“The fire was not allowed to spread beyond the ground floor; otherwise, it could have turned into a disaster,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

Another incident was reported from Jahangirpuri, where close to 70 shanties were burnt in the blaze.

“A call was received around 10.23 a.m. regarding an incident of fire in K Block, Bangali Basti, in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, following which, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire spread quickly as the shanties were stuffed with combustible items. But it was soon brought under control,” said Mr. Garg. A cylinder blast is believed to have sparked the blaze, officials said.

The third incident was reported from the Maulana Azad Medical College boys’ hostel around 6 a.m.

Sukhnan Singh Khurana, a third-year student who called the fire service, said students were sleeping at the time of the incident.

“One of our seniors saw smoke coming out of a room, which was locked and we called the fire service,” Mr. Khurana said, adding that no one was injured.

