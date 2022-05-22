Three family members found dead in Vasant Vihar apartment

The mother was bedridden due to illness

Three members of a family, a mother and two daughters were found dead at an apartment in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Saturday evening, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Manju, Anshika, and Anku. The police said the daughters’ father, also the house’s owner, died in April last year due to COVID-19. Since then, the family was distressed as the mother, Manju, was bedridden due to illness.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C. said a complaint was received around 8.55 p.m. that a flat in the Vasant Apartment complex was locked from inside and the occupants were not opening the door. On reaching the location, the police team found the doors and windows closed, while the flat was locked from inside.

According to the police, after managing to open the door, they found suicide notes and a gas cylinder whose valve was open. When the team checked the inner room, they found three dead bodies lying on the bed and three small earthen stoves (angithi).

It is presumed that they died due to suffocation, the police added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.