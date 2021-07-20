Three died in building collapse in Pataudi

GURUGRAM

20 July 2021 02:34 IST

Firm manager, building owner booked

Three persons died in a multi-storey building collapse inside the premises of a logistics firm in Pataudi on Sunday. An FIR has been registered against the company’s manager and the building owner on charges of causing death by negligence, the police said.

“Three bodies were pulled out from under the debris during the rescue operation spanning around 19 hours. A young man was rescued a few hours after the collapse and is undergoing treatment. The operation was completed around 3 p.m. on Monday,” said Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Gulshan Kalra.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep, Robin and Rahul. While Pradeep and Rahul belonged to Bhiwani in Haryana, Robin was from Etawah in U.P. All three were aged between 28-35 years. The young man, who has been rescued, is identified as Pradeep.

The residential building inside the company’s premises in Khawaspur village had come crashing down at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Vijay Kumar from Bhiwani, who was working as an executive with the logistics firm. Mr. Kumar said the building was in dilapidated condition and the employees staying inside it had made several requests to company’s manager Krishan Kaushik and building’s owner Ravinder Katariya to shift them. But the duo kept assuring them that the building was safe.