Three die in central Delhi building collapse

Heavy rain leads to collapse of the structure; nine injured in the incident; FIR registered

Rescue operation under way on Monday after a two-storeyed building collapsed at Lahori Gate area in Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

Three bodies, including that of a four-year-old child, were pulled out of the debris of a building that collapsed in central Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, the police said on Monday. Nine people have been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Khushi, 4, Suleman, 75 and Shagufta, 70.

The two-storey building collapsed on Sunday evening. The structure was old and due to heavy rainfall, the upper portion of the building collapsed which led to further damage, the police said.

The Delhi Fire Services and the National Disaster Response Force teams have been carrying out the rescue operation, an officer said.

An FIR under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc.), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered.

Khushi and her father, Sukhbir, were walking near the building when the incident happened, her mother said. She said that her husband sustained a leg injury in the incident. “I lost my child within a span of minutes. Who will repair this damage?” she said.

Aanchal, an eyewitness, said she heard a sudden noise. “I held onto my child’s hand. From my window, I could see the building collapse. I feared for my life and for those inside and near the damaged building,” she said.

“I heard cries of the people; they were stuck under the debris,” Ms. Aanchal said, adding the police was called to rescue the victims.

Suleman and Shagufta, were inside the building when it collapsed, an officer said. “Their family members who were also present sustained injuries,” he said. At least 12 people were present in the building at the time of the incident. There was a shop on the ground floor which was closed, he added.

According to an senior MCD official, the building belonged to the Delhi Waqf Board and was 40-50 years old. They said the building is located in an area wherein most structures are constructed on load-bearing walls.