Delhi

Three die after being hit by car in Ghaziabad

Owner of vehicle traced; 1 arrested

Three men died after they were hit by a car near Hindon canal here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when the car which was on its way to Vaishali hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction, injuring Sonu and Ashok, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain said.

Passer-by died on spot

As the driver lost control over the vehicle, the car also hit a passer-by, killing him on the spot, he said.

The passer-by’s body was found lying in a pool of blood near the road divider, the DSP said, adding that the man was identified as Rohit.

Sonu (26) and Ashok (25) were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the two were declared brought dead by doctors.

Number plate found

Police found the car’s number plate from the spot and traced its owner.

A woman was arrested and a case was registered against her under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, the DSP added.

Comments
New Delhi
Feb 10, 2020

