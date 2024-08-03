Three dead after portion of three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Friday, killing three persons and injuring four, said the Delhi police.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, an emergency call was received at 12.51 p.m., following which five fire tenders were pressed into service. Teams of the the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police force also rushed to the spot.

“A dilapidated ground plus two-storey building was being repaired after severe water seepage was reported by occupants following heavy rainfall. The roof of the building collapsed, causing labourers to fall from the roof to the ground and impacting other workers inside the premises as well,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said the commercial building was owned by one Jitendra, who had rented it out to several people who were running clothmaking, bedding and sewing shops. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered against him.

After an hours-long rescue operation, two persons — a woman, Phoolwati, and a man, Vinod — were declared dead after being rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Another, Mukesh, succumbed to his injuries. Four others — three men, Thakur Das, Hari Shankar and Jasin, and one woman, Nirmala — sustained injuries and are being treated.

Rescue operations were completed by 7 p.m., said an update by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The police, however, did not confirm whether the deceased and injured persons were labourers or those working in the shops inside the building.

Taking cognisance of the incident, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said strict action needs to be taken against the delinquent officials.

“I have also come to know that there have been a few casualties and a search operation is going on. It is desired that the matter be examined and stern action, including suspension, be taken against the delinquent officials,” she said in her post on X.

The MCD in a statement said the building spanned about 700 square yards and was located in the SMA Cooperative industrial estate in Jahangirpuri.

“The building seems to be very old, and consisted of a basement, ground, first and second floors,” it said, adding that the area was developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and has, till date, not been handed over to the MCD for repair of roads or drains.

The DDA, however, stated that the building was “neither constructed nor maintained by the DDA”, and was built on private land.