Three-day workshop forchild-centric processes

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) of the Delhi government on Wednesday began a three-day training programme for Child Welfare Committees (CWC), Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) and District Child Protection Officers (DCPO) with a focus to help them do their jobs more efficiently.
Inaugurating the workshop, Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam assured participants unwavering support of the government to ensure that justice is delivered to every child. “Each stakeholder should understand the purpose of the work that the JJBs and CWCs are mandated to do. This will help in ensuring that every child gets justice,” the Minister said.
Rights and reality
Anurag Kundu, Chairperson of DCPCR, pointed to large gaps between the expectations drawn from the rights, and the reality. He focused on how the institutions need to redesign their processes to make them truly child-centric.
“The training focuses on building nuanced positions of the law along with discussion on important Supreme/High Court judgments, and practical skills such as record management, leveraging technology, drafting concise and detailed orders, and preparation of individual child care plan,” Mr. Kundu said.
