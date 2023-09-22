Three-day river festival on the banks of Yamuna

September 22, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - New Delhi

: Beginning Friday, the banks of the river Yamuna in the capital would witness a cultural extravaganza as part of a push to renew India’s socio-religious connect with its waterbodies.

The three-day event would include a photo exhibition comparing the present-day Yamuna with what the river was like 50 years ago, symposia on various aspects like ecology and conservation of India’s rivers and their importance in the country’s heritage, as well as an exhibition themed on 15 ghats across the country in Sanjhi artform.

A documentary film festival on waterbodies has also been curated and the screening of each film would be followed by a discussion with the directors.

The Nadi Utsav (festival of rivers) is being organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) under its special project Riverine Cultures of India that began in 2018.

The project is focusing on six rivers currently: Ganga, Yamuna, and Sindhu in the North; and Krishna, Godavari, and Kaveri in the South. It envisages festivals celebrating rivers in different cities, a study on these rivers in their contemporary context, and workshops along the banks involving environmentalists, cultural historians, anthropologists, and folklorists. They hope to develop a major study on riverine cultures, along with one on the mythical river Saraswati to “understand its importance in the evolution of human cultures”.

Until now, festivals have been organised on the banks of the Ganga in Munger (Bihar), Godavari in Nashik (Maharashtra), Krishna in Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), and Hooghly in Kolkata (West Bengal).

