Three-day Bihar Diwas celebrations begin; President, PM greet people 

Music, dance performances, laser and drone shows lined up to mark occasion

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the three-day Bihar Diwas celebrations on Tuesday at Patna’s sprawling Gandhi Maidan, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people on the State’s formation day. Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

“I wish with its rich historical and cultural heritage this state keep establishing new records of development”, tweeted PM Modi. “Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Diwas! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly in the development of the country,” said President Kovind in his tweet.

Wishing the people of the State, Mr. Kumar said, “May Bihar continue on the path of progress. With our values of unity, brotherhood and social harmony, let us all take a pledge to take Bihar to the heights of progress”.

Lit up in blue

All government buildings and offices in the State have been lit up in blue to mark the occasion. Based on the event’s theme – Jal, Jivan, Hariyali (water, life and greenery) – a laser show will be held, followed by a drone show and a dog show by the Bihar Military Police.

The event will also see popular singers Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Kailash Kher, ghazal singer Ahmed Hussain, folk singers Ranjana Jha, Neetu Kumari Nutan and kathak dancers Pallavi Sah and Lavanya Raj enthrall people at the S.K. Memorial Hall.

Artisans from across the State have put up stalls of their handicraft and handloom products at Gandhi Maidan, which has been decked up with lights and murals. The State Education Department and the National Book Trust (NBT) has also put up a book stall.

Governor Phagu Chauhan will be the chief guest on the concluding day of the event on March 24. Bihar Diwas could not be celebrated for the last two years owing to COVID-19.