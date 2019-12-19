Three convicted in attempt-to-murder case

A Delhi court has convicted three persons in an attempt to murder case reported in west Delhi in 2014.

Though the prosecution failed to recover the knife with which the victim was stabbed, the court held them guilty of the offence on the basis of evidence by three witnesses and the injured person.

One of the accused took the defence that he had been falsely implicated in the case after the victim allegedly got upset for being asked to pay a milk bill. He said the victim used to take milk from his dairy. However, the court dismissed the argument as the accused could not produce evidence in support of his submission. The accused further argued that the victim had self-inflicted the injuries, but the court dismissed this argument as well as the medical report contradicted it.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooran Chand said: “In the present case, injured Ashish Pandey has categorically deposed that all three accused confronted him and with intend to kill him accused Tarun Sharma gave three knife blows on his left side below the shoulder. Accused Kaka DJ caught hold of him and accused Kaka Kashmere hit on his head. Kaka DJ had caught hold of him prior to stabbing him by Tarun Sharma. This makes it clear that the accused had the intention to kill the injured.”