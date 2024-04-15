ADVERTISEMENT

Three caught for committing Bollywood-inspired robberies  

April 15, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three men, who had committed multiple robberies using high-speed motorcycles in the National Capital Region (NCR) inspired by the plot of the Dhoom films, were arrested in Ghaziabad, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Ashraf, 23, Taufiq, 24 and Istekar, 22. With their arrest, the police solved 26 cases of robberies and snatching that were registered in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, in the past two weeks. The police also seized a high-speed motorcycle that was used in the commission of the crimes.

DCP (crime) Amit Goel said that the accused had stolen the bikes that were used to commit the robberies. They had looted several people on adjacent bikes before speeding away.

“The accused had challenged the police that they won’t be able to catch them. They would not hesitate to commit crimes in front of the CCTV cameras,” he said.

